James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Philip A. Cramer


1949 - 2020
Philip A. Cramer, 70, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was born June 3, 1949, in McKeesport and was a son of the late Henry Philip and Clarice (Edwards) Cramer. Prior to his retirement, Philip was employed by McDonald's and was an avid Steelers fan. He enjoyed playing the bass and classical guitar, working on cars, and loved cats. He is survived by his wife, Debora L. (Glunt) Cramer; and brother, Edward Cramer and his wife, Linda.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date; please contact his brother, Edward, for service date and time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
