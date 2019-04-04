|
Philip Anthony Murray, 87, of Holiday Park, Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of Beata "Bea" (Kelley) Murray; father of Timothy (Sheila), of Philadelphia, and Matt (Denise), of Tampa, Fla.; and loving "Pappy" of Meghan, Kieran, Catherine, Ryan and Tyler. Phil was a Korean War veteran and a 1960 mechanical engineering graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. His employment included Elliott Company and Westinghouse Support Services.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Parish.
The family requests any memorials be sent to , PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019