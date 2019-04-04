Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Parish
Philip A. Murray
Philip Anthony Murray, 87, of Holiday Park, Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of Beata "Bea" (Kelley) Murray; father of Timothy (Sheila), of Philadelphia, and Matt (Denise), of Tampa, Fla.; and loving "Pappy" of Meghan, Kieran, Catherine, Ryan and Tyler. Phil was a Korean War veteran and a 1960 mechanical engineering graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. His employment included Elliott Company and Westinghouse Support Services.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Parish.
The family requests any memorials be sent to , PO Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
