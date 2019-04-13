Home

Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Philip "Pip" Bair, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born Aug. 13, 1964, in Greensburg, Pip was the son of Donna Myers Bair and the late Arthur M. Bair. He was currently employed with Pepsico Warehouse as a forklift operator in Youngwood. Pip loved Pittsburgh sports teams. He left behind his two beloved cats, Bella and Elsa. Pip was a member of the Moose Lodge and the A and B Club, both in Youngwood. In addition to his mother, he is survived by brothers, Arthur M. Bair Jr and his wife, Connie, William D. Bair Sr. and Gail, of Latrobe, Richard Bair and his wife, Pauline, of Hempfield Township, and Bruce Bair and Amy, of New Stanton.
Arrangements are in the care of the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt.
Contributions may be made in Philip's memory to Salvation Army Latrobe 15650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
