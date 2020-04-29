|
Philip F. Budny, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 3, 1927, in State College, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Magdaline (Pochinski) Budny. Philip was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Colonial Chevrolet in their body department and was a former mechanic at Durbiano Chevrolet, Jeannette. He was an Army veteran and he enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Canada with his wife, Pauline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline (Yates) Kikel Budny; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Kikel; a stepson, Leonard Kikel; a step-grandson, Scott Kikel; two brothers, Theodore "Leonard" Budny (Doris) and Edward Budny; three sisters, Irene Dicriscio (Mike), Genevieve Skovira (Robert) and Mary Ida Levendosky (Mike); an infant sister, Ann Louise Budny; a brother-in-law, Frank Weir; and a sister-in-law, Janie Budney. Philip is survived by his stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Kikel, of Latrobe; one brother, Paul Budney, of Kecksburg; two sisters, Leona Weir, of Mammoth, and Wanda Tlumack, of Mt. Pleasant; a step-granddaughter, Angela Wilders; two step-great-grandchildren, Derek Sipe and Zoey Wilders; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.