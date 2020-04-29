Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Budny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip F. Budny


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip F. Budny Obituary
Philip F. Budny, 92, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 3, 1927, in State College, Pa., he was a son of the late John and Magdaline (Pochinski) Budny. Philip was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Colonial Chevrolet in their body department and was a former mechanic at Durbiano Chevrolet, Jeannette. He was an Army veteran and he enjoyed traveling all over the United States and Canada with his wife, Pauline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline (Yates) Kikel Budny; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Kikel; a stepson, Leonard Kikel; a step-grandson, Scott Kikel; two brothers, Theodore "Leonard" Budny (Doris) and Edward Budny; three sisters, Irene Dicriscio (Mike), Genevieve Skovira (Robert) and Mary Ida Levendosky (Mike); an infant sister, Ann Louise Budny; a brother-in-law, Frank Weir; and a sister-in-law, Janie Budney. Philip is survived by his stepdaughter-in-law, Nancy Kikel, of Latrobe; one brother, Paul Budney, of Kecksburg; two sisters, Leona Weir, of Mammoth, and Wanda Tlumack, of Mt. Pleasant; a step-granddaughter, Angela Wilders; two step-great-grandchildren, Derek Sipe and Zoey Wilders; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now