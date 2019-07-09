Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
310 Oak Street
Irwin, PA
Philip Hawk


1936 - 2019
Philip Hawk, 83, of Irwin, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 14, 1936, in West Mifflin, a son of the George and Molly Hawk. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer for the US Steel irvin Works. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Philip D. Hawk. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Bickerstaff) Hawk; a son, James Hawk; brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St. Irwin. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Flower Fund, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 9 to July 18, 2019
