For more information about
Philip Dunst
More Obituaries for Philip Dunst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Dunst Jr.


1965 - 2020
Philip J. Dunst Jr. Obituary
Philip Joseph Dunst Jr., 55, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 18, 1965, in McKeesport, and was the son of Philip J. (stepmother, Florence) Dunst, of Elizabeth Township, and the late Evelynne Jean (Hartz) Dunst. Philip was an Air Force veteran. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Denise (Beasley) Dunst; son, Jonathan Evan Dunst, of Elizabeth Township; sister, Joan (Vince) Papp, of North Huntingdon; brother, Michael John (Paula) Dunst, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; uncles, Kenneth (Jackie) Hartz, of Strongsville, Ohio, and John (Virginia) Dunst, of West Homestead; nieces; nephews; his very special health care aid and best friend, Michelle Virsack; and also Gerry and Cindy McBride, Harry Howard, Becky Vasko and David Bell. There is no visitation. Funeral service with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at a later late. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
