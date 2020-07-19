1/
Philip J. Nowakowski
1935 - 2020
Philip J. Nowakowski, 85, of Southwest Greensburg, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born March 4, 1935, in Braddock, a son of the late John and Mary (Kanarkowska) Nowakowski. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Elliott Co., Jeannette. He was an Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Nowakowski; his sister, Josephine Papula; and his sister-in-law, Vivian Andrascik. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann (Andrascik) Nowakowski; two sons, Lawrence M. Nowakowski and wife Bethany, of Greensburg, and Brian Nowakowski and wife Rhonda, of Irwin; his daughter, Christine Nowakowski, of North Versailles; two grandchildren, Autumn and Zachary Nowakowski; his brother, Albert Nowakowski, of North Versailles; two brothers-in-law, Carl Andrascik and wife Claudia, of Arizona, and Ronnie Andrascik, of Greenock; several nieces and nephews; and several grandpuppies. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. A private family funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home, followed by private interment. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC.
JUL
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC.
