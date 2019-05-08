Philip Wallace Maloney, 91, formerly of Ligonier, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla., from complications of injuries suffered in an auto accident. He was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Newton, Mass., a son of the late William and Florence Fisher Maloney. In the early 50's while on a business trip to Western Pennsylvania for the Raytheon Corporation, Phil met the love of his life, Jane Louise Slater, while she was working at the former David Drug Store, on the Diamond in Ligonier. They married in December of 1954 and lived in Massachusetts before relocating to Ligonier. He enjoyed being involved in politics and served on the Ligonier School Board for several years. Following his retirement from Latrobe Tool and Die Company in Latrobe, he moved to Florida where he worked as a Concierge for 17 years at Seagate Towers in Delray Beach. He enjoyed his interaction with colleagues and residents at Seagate until his second retirement at age 90, when he had an active social life, enjoyed hiking, swimming, Zumba classes and most of all, dancing. He looked forward to Fort Ligonier Days each fall and attendees will remember that he always kept the street dancing alive with his irrepressible energy and spirit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, in 2002; two brothers, Walter and William Maloney; and two sisters, Florence Anderson and Dorothy "Dottie" Graham, all of Massachusetts. He is survived by four children, Phyllis (Carl) Glessner, of Rutledge, Ga., Martha (David) Boyd, of Ligonier, D. Timothy Maloney, of Pittsburgh, and Rebecca (Dr. Juan) Torres, of Winter Garden, Fla.; a brother, Eugene Maloney, of Orlando, Fla.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where Phil's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Bryan Jarrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

