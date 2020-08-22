Phillip A. Dezzutti, 81, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia, in Cabot. Phil was born in Vandergrift, the son of the late Anthony J. Dezzutti and Elinor (Logero) Dezzutti. Phil lived in Vandergrift his entire life until moving to Lower Burrell in 2004. He was a 1956 graduate of Vandergrift High School and was a proud veteran of the Army Reserves. Always a hard worker, Phil was the longtime owner/operator of the North Vandergrift Appliance and Hardware Company, where he was known to his customers as, "Whitey". Phil loved the hardware business, repairing all sorts of "things" and was happiest when helping others, whether customers or family. A devout Catholic, Phil was a 66-year member of St. Gertrude Church, in Vandergrift, and was more recently a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell. When a stroke in 2011 took away much of his mobility and part of his eyesight, he became a loyal viewer of EWT Network, never missing Sunday Mass. He loved music and was a well-known bass player throughout Western Pa. and Eastern Ohio. He loved the "Saturday Night" dance bands he belonged to over the years and particularly loved playing the Slovenian polkas and waltzes while a member of the Logan's Ferry Button Box Club. Phillip leaves behind to share loving memories his wife of 59 years, Agnes (Burd) Dezzutti; two daughters, Angela (Frank) Robbins, of New Kensington, and Jeanne (William) Griffith, of Squirrel Hill; two grandchildren, Timothy Griffith and Emily Griffith, both of Pittsburgh; a sister, Marie (Michael) Ladley, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Hubbard, Ohio. He is also survived by beloved sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023-2245, or St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. The family is very grateful for the excellent and compassionate care that Phillip received there for the last five months. We are adhering to CDC guidelines and masks are required. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
.