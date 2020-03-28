Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip J. Solomon


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip J. Solomon Obituary
Philip J. Solomon, 82, of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born June 27, 1937, in Harmar Township, to Philip and Mary (Caranese) Solomon. Philip is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Anna (Sebastiani) Solomon; three daughters; two sons; nine grandchildren; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Joseph Solomon. Philip was a Duquesne University graduate, where he earned his bachelor's degree in finance. While in school, he proudly joined the ROTC. He went on to work for General Motors in the accounting and payroll department, having retired after 30 years of service. Philip was a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Per Philip's wishes, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Harrison City. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -