Philip J. Solomon, 82, of Penn Township, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born June 27, 1937, in Harmar Township, to Philip and Mary (Caranese) Solomon. Philip is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Anna (Sebastiani) Solomon; three daughters; two sons; nine grandchildren; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Joseph Solomon. Philip was a Duquesne University graduate, where he earned his bachelor's degree in finance. While in school, he proudly joined the ROTC. He went on to work for General Motors in the accounting and payroll department, having retired after 30 years of service. Philip was a longtime member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Per Philip's wishes, visitation and services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Harrison City. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.