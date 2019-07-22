Phillip L. Fritz, 83, of Bovard, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Erie, a son of the late Stewart and Katherine (Shemolff) Fritz. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Snyder's Office Equipment, in Greensburg. He was Protestant by faith. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Bovard Fireman's Club, Hannastown Fireman's Club and the Fox Hill Club. Phillip had a passion for restoring classic cars and going to estate sales. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special grandson, Mark Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane L. (Reffner) Fritz; three sons, Gregory Fritz, of North Carolina, Brian Fritz, of Bovard, and David Fritz, of Greensburg; three daughters, Lee Ann Johnson, of Greensburg, Colleen Fritz, of Latrobe, and Cindy Pratt, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Meese, of Frostburg, Md.

There will be no public visitation. A private service will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will be held at St. Clair Cemetery. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department for their help at Phillip's time of need and a personal thank you to Mike Saunders.