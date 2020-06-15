Phyllis A. Gresh, 85, formerly of Jacobs Creek, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born April 19, 1935, in Pricedale, Pa., the daughter of Edward Gereshenski and Elizabeth Johnson. She was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her life was characterized by her loving devotion to her children, family and friends, and a strong desire to help those in need and the elderly as she worked and eventually retired from Westmoreland Manor. Phyllis loved her family, and her family legacy consists of her late husband, John "Jack" Gresh; children, John Gresh, Jackie Phillips (Joe), Kathy Shemak (Mark), and Janet Gresh; grandchildren, Maj. Joseph Phillips Jr. (LTC Kate), Jonathan Phillips, late Jenavieve Phillips, late Derek Shemak, Brandon Shemak (Kristen) and Katlyn Shemak, and Adam and Emma Kelly. Great-grandchildren are Ava Phillips, Lia Phillips, Brooklyn Toomey and Hannah Shemak. Living brother and sisters are Eunice Letterini (Larry), Beverly Kach, Francis Smith and John Gereshenski (Francis). She was preceded in death by her half brother, George Gereshenski, brother George Gereshenski, sister, Stella Gereshenski, and sister, Delores Kovalski (Pete); brother-in-law, William Smith, and brother-in-law, Jerry Kach. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday June 16, 2020, at L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, Second St., Smithton, Pa., with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the funeral home. A celebration of Phyllis Gresh's life will immediately follow.



