Phyllis Ann Kaylor, 87, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul G. and Louella G. (Moore) Linsen. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Rite Aid, Greensburg. She was a member of Greensburg Alliance Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Kaylor; and her brother, Paul G. Linsen. She is survived by her son, Dana Kaylor and wife, Amy, of Greensburg; two daughters, Cindy Hochendoner and husband, Paul, and Jan Manley and husband, Eric, all of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Michael Shuey (Michele), Melissa Iarussi (Shawn), Rachel Hearn (Christopher), Andrew Kaylor, Ricky Manley and Cory Manley (Jackie); and five great-grandchildren, Zack, Bryce, Chelsi, Conner and Arianna.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at noon with the Rev. James Llewellyn officiating. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hempfield Manor and Three Rivers Hospice for their excellent care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020