Phyllis A. Troutman
1947 - 2020
Phyllis A. Troutman, 73, formerly of Arnold, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1947, in Harrison Township, to the late Robert E. and Theodora L. (Baker) Troutman. Phyllis lived most of her life in Arnold and was of the Methodist faith. She worked for Arc and Northco for more than 40 years, where she made many friends. Two of her best friends were Pat and Becky. She liked playing bingo, knitting, listening to music on her radio and was never without her word search puzzle books. She loved talking on the phone to relatives and friends. She liked going to Denny's to eat. Phyllis was a member of Arnold No. 2 Fireman's Club for a number of years. Everyone that knew Phyllis loved her. She was kind and very friendly to everyone. She took her little stuffed bear, Fuzzy, everywhere she went. That was her companion. We would like to thank everyone at Wesley Home Services for the great care they gave her. Her caregivers were very kind to her and gave her loving care at her home where she was the past two years. Thank you so much to those caregivers who treated her as their own. Yes, we love you Phyllis and are very proud of you! Survivors include her siblings, Bobbie L. Wassberg, of Arnold, with who she lived with for 22 years, Betty J. (James) Sadecky, of New Kensington, and David D. (Nancy) Troutman, of Lower Burrell. Also surviving are nephews and nieces, Joanna (Dean), Michael, David (Jackie), Robert (Melissa), Jeremy (Jess), Caitlin (Bill), Kiersten (Steve), Kelly (Anson) and Andrea (Ed); a dear great-nephew, Nicholas, and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
22
Service
10:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
August 20, 2020
Bobbie and family sorry to hear of your sister's passing. She always had a wonderful smile for everyone. God bless her and rest in peace. Don Holsing and the Holsing family.
Donald Holsing
Neighbor
