Phyllis C. Goodnight
1944 - 2020
Phyllis C. Goodnight, 76, of Greensburg, formerly of Delmont, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2020. She was born April 5, 1944, in Delmont, to the late J. Burrell Henry and Grace (McKeever) Henry. Phyllis graduated from Greensburg Salem High School. She worked at Manos Theatres and Sowash in Greensburg for years. She then moved to Tulsa, Okla., for a couple of years, and upon her return, she was a caretaker for local elderly. She loved to read and watch Hallmark movies, was a country music fan and a Presbyterian by faith. Phyllis is survived by her son, Luke Goodnight, of New Florence; two grandchildren, Robert and Lauren Goodnight; a sister, Doris Broome; brothers, Carl and John Henry; a special niece and caregiver who she thought of as a daughter, Kim Broome; close friends, Connie and Nancy; and she also leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and family members who will miss her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Henry, and her stepdaughter, Jane Phillips. Per Phyllis' wishes, there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held in Eastview Union Cemetery, Delmont, with the Rev. Mary Ann Milne, officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
