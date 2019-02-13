Phyllis (Gianquinto) DePasquale, 98, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at NewHaven Court, where she had been living since the fall of 2017.Born April 28, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette (Martone) Gianquinto. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Angelo DePasquale, and their son, Dan; three brothers, Vincenzo, Pete and Joseph Gianquinto; and one sister, Rose Gianguinto Long. She is survived by her granddaughter, Deana (Rob) Blackburn, and their children, Caroline, Emma and William, all of Sunnyvale, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Jackie Asbach, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; a special niece, Karen (Francis) Kurela Brown, of Ambridge; great-nephew, Michael Kurela; great-great nephews, Seth and Evan Kurela, of Pittsburgh; and many other nieces and nephews. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and the Latrobe Art Club. Her hobbies included painting, reading, crafting and gardening.

Per her pre-arrangements, there will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.

