Phyllis Humphreys
1924 - 2020
Phyllis McCracken Humphreys, 95, of Derry, passed away at home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Nov. 26, 1924, at Latrobe Hospital, to Cecil and Lemont McCracken. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Diane; and three brothers, Lemont, Joe and David; her grandson, James McCracken Humphreys; and her husband of 72 and a half years, James W. Humphreys. She is survived by her son, Richard Humphreys and his wife, Margaret; stepgranddaughter, Susan Martin; her granddaughter, Dr. Kris Humphreys and her husband, Dr. Shao Jiang; and two great-grandchildren, Andrew Jiang and Elizabeth Jiang; and her beloved Schnauzers, Hans and Fritz. Phyllis started her career in education in Atlantic No. 40 one-room school house in 1944 during World War II and continued teaching at different grade levels, including graduate school. Phyllis ended her career in administration, serving as reading and public relations coordinator. After her retirement in 1982 from the Derry Area School District, she taught G.E.D. classes at Eastern Westmoreland Vo-Tech and several courses for Penn State's off-campus programs. Phyllis also assisted with the Derry Area High School musicals and mentored high school and college students. Even years after retirement, Phyllis was always available to help former students, friends, and organizations in any way she could. Phyllis was an active member of Derry Presbyterian Church and served on several boards (Elder, Trustee, and Deacon), sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school at many levels. Both Phyllis and her husband Jim chaperoned several church mission tours. She also served as a board member of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross, Westmoreland County Mental Health, and the Caldwell Memorial Library. She was a charter member of the Derry Historical Society. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Bethlen Home Services, Dr. Kevin Grosso, Dr. Randall Orr, supportive neighbors Jim and Pat Smith and George and Mary Kalafus, many friends, and mostly Susan Baltich (friend and caregiver), who made it possible for her to stay in her home. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Interment will be private at Coles Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. No flowers please. Donations may be given to Derry Presbyterian Church or the Caldwell Memorial Library. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 4, 2020.
