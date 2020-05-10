Phyllis J. Bridge, 92, of Lawson Heights, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Derry, a daughter of the late Vencil and Virginia (Reitz) Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Bridge Sr.; an infant son, Mark Bridge; a brother, Vincent V. Smith; and a sister, Betty Smith Ross. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Bridge Jr. and his wife, Dacie, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Dr. Dacie Bridge and Shanon (Roger) Wilson; a brother, Dwain Smith and his wife, Collette (Cricket); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethlen Home and the hospice doctors and nurses at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their compassionate care. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery were private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.