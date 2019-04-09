Phyllis Jean (Bell) Seitz, of Delmont, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Park and Myrtle; and five siblings. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, J. Arthur Seitz Jr. Art and Jean moved numerous times, living in Level Green, Bakersville, Trent, Latrobe, Connellsville, four times in Meyersdale, three times in Somerset, six times in Delmont, New Florence, and Naples, Fla. Jean is now moving to heaven, and Art, back to Delmont. An avid animal lover, Jean maintained kennels at her home in Bakersville and was very active in work with Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Bakersville, where she served in the choir, Bible studies, Sunday school teacher, and Pastor Wilson's assistant. She was also a Girl Scout leader and graduated from Somerset High School in 1952. Jean was employed at JCPenney, Jamesway, Heinrich's, Davidson's, Bender shoe factory, state unemployment office, Sun Drug, and her favorite, Oakhurst Tea Room. Along with Art, they operated the Kopper Kettle restaurant in Trent, Pa.

There will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 3093 Glades Pike, Somerset, PA 15501, and condolences may be sent to Arthur at 104 Larchwood Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.