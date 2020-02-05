Home

Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Airy Cemetery
Natrona Heights, PA
Phyllis L. Buehl


1931 - 2020
Phyllis L. Buehl Obituary
Phyllis L. (Harris) Buehl, 88, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Center, Gibsonia. Phyllis was born Tuesday, April 14, 1931, in Tarentum and was a daughter of the late William and Lillian Manning Harris. She worked as an administration assistant for Prudential Reality of Wexford, retiring in 1999. Phyllis was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, reading and especially enjoyed being around her family. Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Jackie (David) Barnhart, of Worthington, Ohio, and Jodi (John) Gill, of Gibsonia; six grandchildren, J.R. (Ashley) Barnhart, Katelyn (Cono) Passione, Kurt (Bri) Barnhart, Meghan Gill, Joanna Barnhart and Jacob Gill; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Reese Barnhart and Sam Passione; and a brother, William D. (Sandra) Harris, of Knoxville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John H. Buehl Jr. Family and friends are invited from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with the Rev. Greg Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
