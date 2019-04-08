Phyllis M. Orange, 61, of New Alexandria, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1957, in Latrobe, a daughter of Philip Rabickow, of Indiana, Pa., and the late Genevieve (Pluto) Rabickow. Phyllis was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe and prior to retirement, she was employed by Excela Health as an MRI technician. In addition to her father, Phyllis is survived by her husband of nearly 38 years, Wesley M. Orange; her stepson, Timothy M. Orange; and grandson, Wesley Orange, of Lake Forest, Calif.; her sister, Kathleen (Fred) Thounhurst, of Saltsburg; her brother, David Rabickow (the late Carol), of Blairsville; several in-laws; and a number of nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. She also had numerous dogs over the years, but her present heartbreaker was Eddie Spaghetti. Phyllis' family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers of Excela Health Hospice, especially Angie, Dawn, and Jen, and the many family members who made her passing into God's hands easier. Jeremiah 29:11.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, online at westmorelandfoodbank.org/.