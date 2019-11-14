Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Phyllis M. Rady


1936 - 2019
Phyllis M. Rady Obituary
Phyllis M. Rady, 83, of Irwin, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 22, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Michael Kontir and Blanche (Gaffney) Loucks. She was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg, and volunteered for many charitable organizations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Kent; her second husband, Michael Rady; and a son-in-law, Kenneth E. Kreider. She is survived by her daughters, who were her caregivers for the last several years, Diane L. Kreider and Cindy Miller, both of Irwin; two grandchildren, Jonathan T. Miller and wife, Kala Markel, of Pittsburgh, and Kayla E. Miller, of Blairsville; and her sister, June Mathias, of New Stanton. Although our mother had dementia, it never robbed her of her sharp wit and sense of humor.
Private funeral arrangements are by LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Interment will be in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Trauger.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2019
