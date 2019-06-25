Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Grosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis R. Grosser


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis R. Grosser Obituary
Phyllis Rae (Snyder) Grosser, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Grosser was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Buckeye, the daughter of the late Charles and Inez Kastner Snyder. Phyllis was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Phyllis enjoyed going to bingo, taking care of her flowers, fishing, and taking care of her family. She enjoyed dancing, and was known as the "dancing queen." She is survived by her loving family: her children, Rita Aller, Denise Boyle (Walter), Chester Grosser Jr. (Regina), Jeffrey Grosser (Merlinda), and Brian Grosser; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters; and her lifelong partner, Robert Jack. Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Charles Snyder Jr.; her sister, Annamarie Martin; and her son-in-law, Bill "Terry" Laura. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Grosser Sr., in 1994; her daughters, Roxanne Grosser, Tracey Ioppolo, and Barbara Laura; her brothers and sisters, Jack, McClelland, and Hubert Snyder, Lilly Snyder, and Inezjane Gowton.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Private interment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now