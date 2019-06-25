Phyllis Rae (Snyder) Grosser, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mrs. Grosser was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Buckeye, the daughter of the late Charles and Inez Kastner Snyder. Phyllis was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Phyllis enjoyed going to bingo, taking care of her flowers, fishing, and taking care of her family. She enjoyed dancing, and was known as the "dancing queen." She is survived by her loving family: her children, Rita Aller, Denise Boyle (Walter), Chester Grosser Jr. (Regina), Jeffrey Grosser (Merlinda), and Brian Grosser; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters; and her lifelong partner, Robert Jack. Phyllis is also survived by her brother, Charles Snyder Jr.; her sister, Annamarie Martin; and her son-in-law, Bill "Terry" Laura. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Grosser Sr., in 1994; her daughters, Roxanne Grosser, Tracey Ioppolo, and Barbara Laura; her brothers and sisters, Jack, McClelland, and Hubert Snyder, Lilly Snyder, and Inezjane Gowton.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Private interment will be in St. Pius X Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 26, 2019