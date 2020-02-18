|
|
Phyllis (Rose) Trout, 92, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in RNC, Hempfield Township. She was born June 27, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Dominick and Libera (Izzi) Rose. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Hempfield Area School District. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Trout on Oct. 20, 2003; a son, Robert L. Trout Jr.; a grandson, Justin A. Clayton; four sisters, Edith Long, Anna Mary Pandolph, Carrie Rose and Josephine Guttilla; and a brother, Thomas Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon A. Clayton and husband, Terry, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her son, Timothy M. Trout, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Travis M. Trout, Tanner M. Trout and Tiffany A. Johnson (Michael); one great-grandson, Wyatt D. Johnson; her brother, Angelo Rose, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. www.bachafh.com.