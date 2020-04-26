|
Phyllis Vita Atkinson, 91, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Brackenridge, to the late James and Annie Messineo Purpura, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Atkinson was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Penguins games, candy and going on scenic car rides. She is survived by her four children, Judith (Charles) Tipton, of Lower Burrell, Lorraine (Robert) Eyler, Karen (Jeff) Davis, both of Shaler, and Arthur (Melissa) Atkinson, of Godfrey, Ill.; grandchildren, Stephen and Melinda Tipton, Tiffany Eyler, Lauren (Brandon) Gasowski, Jacob Davis, Tyler, Emily and Mason Atkinson; and two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Elliott Atkinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Atkinson; and sister, Rosalie Alfonsi. Private services and burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. A memorial Mass will be held in the future. The family suggests donations made in her name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.RusiewiczFH.com.