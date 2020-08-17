1/1
Polly A. Hissem
1936 - 2020
Polly A. Kalp Hissem, 83, of Stahlstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jesse and Hazel Anderson Kalp. Prior to her retirement, Polly worked for the former Anchor Hocking Corp. in South Connellsville, and later for the Norvelt Sewing Factory. She was a member of Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Polly will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Bonnie Walak and husband, Richard, of Latrobe, and Randy Hissem and wife, Rebecca, of Stahlstown; her grandchildren, Tara Coffman, Gregory Coffman and wife, Lindsay, Joshua Coffman and wife, Susan, Kayla VanDyke, Brittney Hissem and Cody Hissem; her great-grandchildren Dilyn Myers, Hannah Thomas, Madison Coffman, and Austin Coffman; her brother, Jesse Kalp and wife, Barbara, of Acme; her sisters, Eva Siesky, of Mt. Pleasant, and Dorothy Baughman and husband, Richard, of Louisa, Va.; and her brother-in-law, Leroy Jones, of Georgetown, Ky. In addition to her parents, Polly was predeceased by her husband, Henry Clay Hissem on May 17, 2020; her sister, Joan Jones; and her brother-in-law, Henry Siesky. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Stahlstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh PA 15203, in memory of Polly A. Hissem. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
