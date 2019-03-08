|
Polly Sue Mathews, 54, of Jeannette, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born Oct. 10, 1964. Polly was a surgical technician at Jeannette/Excela Health and really loved her job. She was an avid cat lover and spent most vacations in Michigan with her sister, Dee. She is survived by her husband, Chris Mathews; daughter, Whitney Nicole Mathews; mother, Jessie Budd; siblings, Dolores (Wayne) Shank, Donald (Linda) Budd, Margaret (William) Hoffman, Daniel (JoAnn) Budd, Patricia (Tom) Little, Jessie (Lewis) Davis and Genevieve Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Donald Budd; brother-in-law, DJ Bridge; aunt, Marie Strednak; and other aunts and uncles. Cremation and memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home or Westmoreland County Humane Society, 1235 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
