Priscilla H. Wahl, 93, of Penn, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home. She was born July 14, 1925, in Penn, and was the last surviving child of David and Margaret (Herholz) Heasley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Wahl, and her siblings, David, Margaret, Albert, Paul, Russell, Elsie, Ruth and Louise. She worked as a switchboard operator at Bell Telephone and also as a librarian at Penn and Harrison Park elementary schools in the Penn-Trafford School District. Priscilla was a lifelong and devoted member of Penn-Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and helped organize the summer Vacation Bible School (especially serving the Kool-Aid and cookies) for many years. She also was in the church's "Amelia Kline" ladies missionary group and was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 400. Priscilla also was known for her outstanding popcorn and all the cookies and candy she baked. She is lovingly survived by her children, Beverly Picklo (Martin), of Penn, Ronald Wahl (Cathy), of Harrison City, and Dawna Kavel (William), of Irwin; grandchildren, Erika (Sam), John (Diane), Ashlee (Nick), Billy (Danielle), David, Joshua, Emily, Robin (Cameron) and Janine; three great-grandchildren; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, where the OES Chapter No. 400 will hold a service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Penn Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Penn, with the Rev. Roger Steiner. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Priscilla's family would like to thank Excela Home Hospice for the wonderful care given during her illness. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 10 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary