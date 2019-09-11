Home

Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-6183
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations
626 Broad Ave
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
View Map
Priscilla L. Valdiserri


1926 - 2019
Priscilla L. Valdiserri Obituary
Priscilla L. Valdiserri, 92, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by caring friends and those who loved her throughout the years. Born Sept. 12, 1926, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late James and Aurelia Failoni Valdiserri. Priscilla lived at Community Living Care for the past 23 years, was Catholic by faith, loved animals, enjoyed music and her anytime coffee. She is survived by three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Aurelia Valdiserri, of Monessen, Maria and Frank Pansino, of South Carolina, and Gloria and Bob Chatlak, of Cecil Township; and her close friends at Community Living Care, Connie and Kitty.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will take place in Monongahela Cemetery.
Condolences are accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019
