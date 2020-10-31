1/1
R'Lou F. Baum
1938 - 2020
R'Lou Frances Baum, 82, of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Wendy Kowalski, in Newport News, Va., after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Alexandria, Minn., a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Frances L. (Wachter) Rediehs. R'Lou had a love of art in all mediums, especially charcoal sketching, along with watercolor and oil painting. She was exceptional in the kitchen, and her love of cooking and baking for her family was the highlight of family meals and get-togethers. In addition to her parents, R'Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Baum, in 2014. She is survived by five children, Robert E. Baum, Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Mt. Pleasant, Wendy Kowalski and her husband, Jack, of Newport News, Va., Bryan Baum and his wife, Mary, of Acme, Diane Miller and her husband, Randy, of Fairless Hills, Pa., and Melissa Zimmerman and her husband, Mike, of Ligonier; 10 grandchildren, Stacey, Bobby, Jessica, Shannon, Joshua, Ashley, Michael, Jacob, Jonathan and Ryan; 10 great-grandchildren, McKenna, Ava, Lochlan, Peter, Brandon, Michaela, Aubrey, Noah, Luke and Arianna; five siblings, Lois Lubeck, Donna Kalpin (Dale) and Wayne Rediehs (Lois), all of Alexandria, Minn., Carol Zwinger, of Sacramento, Calif., and Tom Rediehs, of Latrobe; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the funeral home chapel. Please observe CDC guidelines and occupancy limitations while visiting the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery Mausoleum, Greensburg, Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
