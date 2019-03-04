R. Blaine White, 80, of West Mifflin, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 17, 1938, in Dravosburg and was the son of the late Richard E. and Mildred (Elwell) White. He was a retired dispatcher for Port Authority. He attended Christ the Light of the World Parish in Duquesne. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps Reserves and the Army. He coached Duquesne Little League baseball and belonged to the Croatian Club bowling league, the WVW Family Golf Invitational and the Marcic Family Poker Club. He volunteered for the golf, picnic and hoagie sale committees at Christ the Light of the World Parish and on the 1956 Duquesne High School reunion committee. He was a groundskeeper at Holy Name Cemetery. He enjoyed golf with his sons and George, Jack and Tut. He also enjoyed going to The Meadows, the movies, and to his summer home at Canadohta Lake. He was the loving husband of 51 years to Margie (Vukelja) White; cherished father of Lawrence James (Sherry) White, of North Huntingdon, David Scott White, of Mt. Lebanon, Donna Marie (Douglas) Wilhoit, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., and Richard (Michelle) White, of Monroeville; proud grandfather of Kristie Westerlund, Ashley (Chris) White, Richard White, Kelly Westerlund, Courtney Westerlund, Bailey White and Delaney White; great-grandfather of Logan Rager; brother of Judith Nyros, of Florida, Carol Trunzo, of White Oak, and Jack (Marlene) White, of West Mifflin; and brother-in-law of Stanley "Tut" (Marie) Vukelja, of Charleroi. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, and 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish with the Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. A presentation of military honors will follow.