R. Brady Mitchell, 93, of Dunbar passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the son of Rayburn D. Mitchell and Dorothy (Brady) Mitchell. He was born in Fawn Township near Tarentum, Sept. 23, 1926. Brady graduated from Tarentum High School, where he played football. His senior year, he was on the Allegheny Kiski Valley All-Star team. He served two and a half years in the Navy during World War II. Part of that was with Amphibious Force and he saw action in the South Pacific. After the war, while stationed in California, he was chosen to be in the honor guard for Admiral William (Bull) Halsey. This was for the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game. He sometimes remarked that it was one of the highlights of his life. He returned home the spring of 1946 and was recruited by the University of Florida to play football. While at Florida for two seasons, he lettered and started some games. In January, 1948, he transferred to Westminster College. He excelled both academically and in football. In the five semesters at Westminster, he was on the honor roll four times. In the two football seasons, he was first team, All District (Class B), both seasons, and in the season of 1949 he was also Honorable Mention All Colleges All State. In 1999, he was inducted into the Westminster College Football Hall of Fame. He graduated in 1950 and came to Connellsville as an assistant football coach and teacher. He coached football for six years and spent 31 years as a teacher and three years as an administrator, retiring in 1984. He received his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1953. He purchased his farm in Dunbar Township in 1954, where he raised hay, grain and beef cattle and has never completely retired from farming. In 1960, he received his State Dairy Farm Inspector's License, and for seven years inspected the farms that sold their milk to five area dairy companies. In the late 1960's, he went back to school and took evening classes at West Virginia University. After several years, he attained 60 credits beyond his master's degree (doctor's equivalency). From 1985 to 1991, he ran the Farm Equipment Leasing business for Farm Credit from his farm. Brady is a life member of the VFW Post 21, Connellsville, where he served as an officer for more than 25 years. He is a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church. Brady loved the outdoors, after retiring from teaching he and some friends made several hunting trips to Wyoming and Colorado. They camped out for over a week in the mountains 45 miles from town. In 1998, Brady, his brother, John, and son, Matt, took a 15 day trip to Alaska. He also hunted with his sons, Matt and Mark, almost every year here in Fayette County. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Barthels, whom he married in 1951; two sons and a daughter, Matthew B. Mitchell and wife, Judy, of Dunbar Township, Mark T. Mitchell and wife, Kristi, of Venice, Fla., and Diane Mitchell, of Connellsville; five granddaughters and one grandson and eight great-grandchildren. Brady was predeceased in death by his parents and his sisters, Arla Gwynn, Juanita Trees and brother, John Mitchell, of Tarentum, and a daughter, Lisa Ann Mitchell. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.