R. David Brocklebank, 86, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Ann Lovejoy Brocklebank. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Ann Brocklebank Voocheis, of Hemet, Calif. Dave was born April 20, 1934, in Long Branch, N.J., to Christopher Brocklebank and Sally (Newton) Brocklebank. He received his master's degree from Drexel University. Dave left teaching to pursue his lifetime passion of collecting and researching western Pennsylvania antiques. He was without a doubt a fierce competitor at local auction sales but also shared his knowledge. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Lovejoy (Edwards) Brocklebank. Joy was the love of his life and soul mate whose side he never left during her long journey of early onset dementia. Dave spoke fondly of those who helped and supported him with Joy's care, fellow collectors and the owners and staff of Ligonier's local eateries, where he became a fixture in his later years. Honoring his wishes, Dave will be inurned at Snowball Cemetery next to his wife Joy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial service will not be held. Instead it is hoped that friends will recall and share with one another their stories and memories. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.



