|
|
R. Joseph Houghtalen Jr., 59, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in UPMC Family Hospice in Pittsburgh. He was born July 15, 1960, in Indianapolis, Ind., a son of Robert Joseph Houghtalen Sr. and the late Mimi Bauer Houghtalen. Joe was a retired employee of ABB in Mt. Pleasant and a member of Holy Cross Church in Youngwood. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Joe will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara L. Houghtalen; three cherished children, Bryan (Brittany) Houghtalen, Scott (Jamie) Wilson-Houghtalen and Jessica (Rian) Martin; and treasured grandchildren, Lilly, Mason, Addison, Kolton, Parker, Tinson, Harbour, Everly, Sailor (Poppy) and a new arrival due in May. Joe is also survived by his five siblings, Cheryl (Lew) Jameson, Cynthia (Frank) Noto, James (Stephanie) Houghtalen, Michael (Aimee) Houghtalen and Jennifer (Jason) Cooley. Honoring Joe's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Mission, 2217 Harrison Ave., Latrobe, PA 15650. For further information and condolences, please visitkepplegraft.com.