R. Ronald Joseph, 87, a lifelong resident of Greensburg, died Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born April 3, 1932, the youngest child of James and Najeebie Joseph. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Victor, George and Henry; and his seven sisters, Theodora, Victoria, Lily, Harriett, Loretta, Jeanne and Alberta. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Helen (Henry) Joseph; 20 nieces and nephews; 40 great-nieces and -nephews; and many great-great-nieces and -nephews. He attended Juniata College before enlisting in the Air Force, where he served as a military instructor in Japan during the Korean War. Upon returning to Greensburg, he held a position as a sales representative for H and T Sales, followed by co/ownership in The Town and Country Restaurant, Route 30, Greensburg. He then began a 25-year-long career as a postal carrier for the Greensburg Post Office. Ron was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, where he served faithfully on parish council, and the church's men's club. He also volunteered as a driver for the charitable organization "Food on the Hill" for the people in need. A diehard Pirates and Steelers fan, he watched or listened to every game. Most nights, you'd find him at Denny's or Kings for late night coffee, chats and arguments with his many Greensburg friends. He was unique in style and character, along with being somewhat famous for his recall and detailed storytelling of days past. The family would like to extend a personal thank you to tenants, Tiffany and Joe, and especially to Debbie, George, Candy and Bill for their help and the true friendship they shared throughout these last months of his illnesses. Ron will be missed dearly by all his family and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the church, with Archpriest John Nosal officiating. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church at the above address. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 7 to July 8, 2019