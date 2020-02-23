|
|
Rachael Sophia Johnston, 37, of Greensburg, died suddenly, of natural causes, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Lynn Bertoluzzi Johnston and the late Raymond L Johnston. She was Protestant by faith. She was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She earned a bachelor of arts in sociology criminology from Slippery Rock University and earned a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Rachael was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority. She was currently employed as a family resource specialist for JusticeWorks Youth Care of Greensburg, where she was awarded Employee of the Month numerous times. Rachael and her brother, Ross, were a competitive ice dance team, earning a Bronze Medal in the 1996 United States Figure Skating Junior National Competition. Rachael touched and influenced many people during her short life. She was kind, compassionate, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor with an infectious laugh. She was calm in stressful situations and was a good and loyal friend to many. She dearly loved and missed her father very much. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Florist and Sophia Bertoluzzi and Dale and Ruth Johnston. She is survived by her mother, Lynn Bertoluzzi Johnston; her brother, Ross Johnston; her aunts and uncles, Karen and Herman Lagally, Pam Endsley, Rick and Joan Bertoluzzi, Keith and Mary Jean Bertoluzzi, Hollis and Jim Ulaky and Jim and Cathy Johnston; also, numerous cousins and friends. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Rachael's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Layman Corps, 258 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to one's favorite charity. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.