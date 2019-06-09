Rachel Leah Davis (also known as Terry), died peacefully at home in Jerusalem, on May 19, 2019, after a brief but brave battle with cancer. She was 73. Formerly from Greensburg, and New York City, she fulfilled her dream of living in Israel when she made Aliyah in 2006. With devotion and enthusiasm, Rachel Leah lived a full life dedicated to Torah, charitable giving, learning and helping others fulfill their dreams. She generously supported various efforts to advance Jewish education, to protect the environment and Biblical vision of the land of milk and honey, and to encourage all Jews to deepen their connection to Torah and Hashem. She will be dearly missed by her family and every life she touched, especially her children, Elisabeth Duffy and husband, Sam Chatterton-Kirchmeier, Margot Laksin and husband, Jacob Laksin; grandchildren, Caleb, Nathan, Sasha and Amaya; mother, Phyllis Davis; and siblings, Carole Davis, Steven Davis and Jim and Marilyn Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Davis.

The funeral and burial were held on the evening of May 19 in Jerusalem.

Donations can be made to the Chabad of Briarcliff-Ossining, https://www.chabadbriarcliff.com/, 914-236-3200. May her memory be a blessing to all.