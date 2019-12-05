Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachele Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachele M. Wright


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachele M. Wright Obituary
Rachele M. (Johns) Wright, 52, of Apollo, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 16, 1967, in Pittsburgh and was the beloved daughter of Charlene E. (Matone) Johns and Francis R. Johns Sr., of Penn Hills. Rachele was an author and homemaker. She loved writing, running, animals and her church, but her most precious moments were those spent with her loving family. She was a member of Grace Life Church, Monroeville. Rachele will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 30 years, Norman Wright Jr; children, Brennan Wright and his wife, Rudy, and Laney Tolomeo and her husband, Jeremy; parents, Francis Sr. and Charlene Johns; brothers, Dr. Francis R. Johns Jr. and his wife, Taunya, and Stephen C. Johns and his wife, Judiann; treasured grandchildren, Lilah and Lily Tolomeo and Leila Wright; and dear nephews, Francis Johns III, his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Jennica, and Stephen Johns Jr., Justin Johns, Colton Johns and Nathan Johns.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Rachele will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Buck Schafer of Grace Life Church officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rachele's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please write "Rachele Wright" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -