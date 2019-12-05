|
|
Rachele M. (Johns) Wright, 52, of Apollo, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in UPMC Passavant-McCandless, Pittsburgh. She was born Feb. 16, 1967, in Pittsburgh and was the beloved daughter of Charlene E. (Matone) Johns and Francis R. Johns Sr., of Penn Hills. Rachele was an author and homemaker. She loved writing, running, animals and her church, but her most precious moments were those spent with her loving family. She was a member of Grace Life Church, Monroeville. Rachele will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 30 years, Norman Wright Jr; children, Brennan Wright and his wife, Rudy, and Laney Tolomeo and her husband, Jeremy; parents, Francis Sr. and Charlene Johns; brothers, Dr. Francis R. Johns Jr. and his wife, Taunya, and Stephen C. Johns and his wife, Judiann; treasured grandchildren, Lilah and Lily Tolomeo and Leila Wright; and dear nephews, Francis Johns III, his wife, Sarah, and their daughter, Jennica, and Stephen Johns Jr., Justin Johns, Colton Johns and Nathan Johns.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Rachele will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Buck Schafer of Grace Life Church officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rachele's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please write "Rachele Wright" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019