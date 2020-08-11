1/1
Radie S. Chicka
1929 - 2020-08-09
Radie S. Chicka, 90, of Salem Township, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at home with family. He was born Aug. 14, 1929, in New Alexandria, son of the late Mike and Sara (Stepanovich) Chicka. Radie was a coal miner for over 40 years. He loved his vegetable gardens, farming and his tractors, but mostly sharing his bounty with family and friends, with whom he loved to socialize and visit. He believed in helping people daily, not just in a lump sum. Radie is survived by his beloved wife, Sara Sheffler-Chicka; five daughters, Patricia (Gary) Kreutzer, Vickie (Barry) Wagner, Connie (John Macinyak) Gutman, Joyce (Charlie) Whittaker, and Terrie Coddington; stepson, Walter (Diane) Sheffler; stepdaughter, Brenda (Kevin) Bitz; brother, Robert (Gladys) Chicka; his special sister, Darlene "Dodi" (Harold) Deskins; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jane Chicka; twin brother, Michael; son-in-law, Tom Coddington; sister, Mildred Dovyak; and brothers, Milton, Daniel, and Nicholas Chicka. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381. Please be advised that masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 14 (time TBD) in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2020.
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
Guest Book

August 10, 2020
Connie & family, you have my deepest sympathy on the passing of your dad. May he rest in peace. Prayers for comfort during these next few days and always.
Anna Rivardo
