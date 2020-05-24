Ralph A. Baldani Jr.
1933 - 2020
Ralph A. Baldani Jr., 87, of New Stanton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 27, 1933, in Farmington, Mont., the son of the late Ralph Sr. and Ethel (Anderson) Baldani. Ralph was a proud Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired as the vice president of First State Bank in Shelby, Mont., after more than 50 years. Ralph served as treasurer for the Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp in Lakeside, Mont., for over 20 years. He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in New Stanton. He enjoyed playing baseball, tennis, golf and bowling. Ralph was also an accomplished musician. He played ten different instruments, playing in jazz bands and enjoyed playing in church. He is survived by his son, Robert A. Baldani, of Missoula, Mont.; his daughter, Shara L. Baldani, of New Stanton; and his grandchildren, Adam, Vanessa, Brandon and Hannah. Ralph is also survived by his sister, Carol Sanderson (Sandy), of Libby, Mont. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his loving wife, Caroline S. (Smith) Baldani; and his sister, Marilyn Toole. As per Ralph's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. 4th St.. Youngwood. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
