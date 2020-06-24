Ralph Carl DiMatteo III passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital due to complications from diabetes. Ralph was born Oct. 31, 1963, in Jeannette, to Ralph C. and Lorraine (Inez) DiMatteo. Ralph lived in Ligonier Township for the last 25 years with the love of his life, Lorraine (Gruska) DiMatteo. He owned and operated his own masonry construction business, DiMatteo Masonry, for 20 years prior to his illness. Ralph had a passion for the craft and was always quick to lend a hand to help friends and family. Ralph was a huge presence. Whenever he walked into a room, you knew he arrived. Ralph had an expressive personality, very witty and larger than life. He was quick with a funny story and was always ready to lovingly prank you. Ralph was an avid Steelers, Penguins, and yes, sadly a Pirates fan. He was an avid outdoorsman spending time camping, hunting and fishing. Ralph was a member of Derry Rod and Gun Club. Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Inez DiMatteo; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy DeMateo; and maternal grandmother, Catherine Lyons. In addition to his wife of 26 years, Lorraine, Ralph is survived by a daughter, Amy Monte and husband, Tony, of Latrobe; his father, Ralph C. and stepmother, Melva, of Peanut; brothers, Norman and his wife, Lynn, of Blairsville, Mitchell and wife, Christine (Gruska), of Brick, N.J., Steven and wife, Mary, of Kittanning, and Bill Bell, of Altoona; father and mother-in-law, Stanley J. and Frances Gruska, of Blairsville; brothers-in-law, Stanley Gruska and David Gruska, both of Blairsville; sisters-in-law, LuAnn Zak and life partner, David Morrow, of Indiana, Pa., and Colleen Chamberlain and husband, David, of Derry; and he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews each with special memories of their own time with Uncle Ralph in times of laughter, conversations and fun adventures. Ralph will also be sadly missed by his four-footed companions, Bow and Gino. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating. Interment is private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.