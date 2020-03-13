|
Ralph E. "Rusty" Cramer, 71, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Rusty was born May 31, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Messmore and Naomi Smith Cramer. He was a 1966 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, a member of the Polish Falcons and Kosciuszko Clubs, the Donegal American Legion and life member of the Slovak Club, Mt. Pleasant. He was formerly employed by Donegal Construction Co. Surviving are his wife, Rose Snyder Richter Cramer; children, Jennifer Dawn Cramer and Shelly Marie Cramer and Reid and John Richter; grandchildren, Brittany Pasqualle, Markie Puzak, Matthew and Jessica Long, Reid Richter and Isabelle Richter; a sister, Joyce Janitor (Robert) and Dan Cramer (Teri). In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by a brother, Larry "Doc" Cramer; and a sister, Linda Cook. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. David Lingsch officiating. Please visit Rusty's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.