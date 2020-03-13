Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map

Ralph E. Cramer


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph E. Cramer Obituary
Ralph E. "Rusty" Cramer, 71, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Rusty was born May 31, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Messmore and Naomi Smith Cramer. He was a 1966 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, a member of the Polish Falcons and Kosciuszko Clubs, the Donegal American Legion and life member of the Slovak Club, Mt. Pleasant. He was formerly employed by Donegal Construction Co. Surviving are his wife, Rose Snyder Richter Cramer; children, Jennifer Dawn Cramer and Shelly Marie Cramer and Reid and John Richter; grandchildren, Brittany Pasqualle, Markie Puzak, Matthew and Jessica Long, Reid Richter and Isabelle Richter; a sister, Joyce Janitor (Robert) and Dan Cramer (Teri). In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by a brother, Larry "Doc" Cramer; and a sister, Linda Cook. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. David Lingsch officiating. Please visit Rusty's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -