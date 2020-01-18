|
|
Ralph E. Davis Jr., 50, of Jeannette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township. He was born Aug. 4, 1969, in Jeannette, a son of Janet M. Latourette Davis and the late Ralph E. Davis Sr. Ralph was a graduate of Jeannette High School, class of 87. He was an auto mechanic by trade, working in numerous local shops, and he enjoyed building and racing stock cars at various local tracks. In addition to his mother, Ralph is survived by brothers, John H. Davis and wife, Stacy, of McDonald, James D. Davis, of Mammoth, and Jason H. Davis, of Export; and two nieces, Jozie and Hailey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. Funeral services and interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020