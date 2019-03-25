|
Ralph E. Farino, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Ralph was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Jerry and Dorothy Smith Farino.
The family is inviting friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with his sister, the Rev. Shirley Farino, officiating. Private interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 25, 2019