Ralph E. Farino, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. Ralph was born Feb. 10, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Jerry and Dorothy Smith Farino. Ralph was formerly employed by Overly's Refuse and as a bartender at Lankey's Bar, Mt. Pleasant. Surviving are his brother and sisters, Dorothy Czuba, of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Ann Moore and husband, Homer, of Rector, Shirley Farino, and Nancy Spinewebber and husband, Al, of Mt. Pleasant, and Thomas Farino and wife, Sharon, of Irwin; also numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his twin brother, Bill, and brothers, Jerry, John and Michael Farino; and a sister, Betty Wawryzniak.

The family is inviting friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 10 to11 a.m. Wednesday to SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11a.m. Wednesday with his sister, the Rev. Shirley Farino, officiating. Private interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 26, 2019