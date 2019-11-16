|
|
Ralph L. Boosel, 79, of Butler, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born July 10, 1940, in Butler, he was a son of the late Ira Allen Boosel and Mary (Gaupin) Stager; he was very proud of his Belgian heritage. Ralph was superintendent of transportation and labor at Butler Armco. He retired in 2000 following 41 years of service. He served as past president on the Armco Credit Union Board of Directors for 29 years. He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian, where he taught Faith Formation for the Confirmation class. He was also a member of the Vocation Council at St. Fidelis. Ralph was a very dedicated family man; his children and grandchildren were his life. In his spare time, Ralph enjoyed woodworking. He served on the Advisory Council at Butler Catholic School and as past president of the Butler Catholic School Board from 1988 until 1994. Ralph was a very active volunteer at Butler Catholic School. He was past Grand Knight of the Butler Council No. 866 of the Knights of Columbus. Ralph was a founding member of the Butler Area Knights and Nobles Charitable Organization. He coached for the Butler County Soccer Association and was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a veteran of the Army. Surviving are three sons, the Rev. Brian David Boosel, OSB, Ph.D of St. Vincent Archabbey, Labrobe, Jason (Katie) Boosel, of Prospect, and Adam (Dyanna) Boosel, of Meridian; four grandchildren, William Avery, Chloe Marie, Brigid Jean and John "Jack" Aaron Boosel; sisters-in-law, Carole (James) Roudybush, of Butler, Mary (Gary) Leadbetter, of Cranberry Township, Karen (Michael) Major, of Maryland, and Patricia (Gary) LeFevre, of Cabot; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Boosel, who passed away April 28, 2006; his father, Ira; his mother, Mary and his stepfather, John "Jack" Stager; his brother, Clarence E. Lewis; his sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Lewis; and his nephew, Michael "Mickey" Major.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday from St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 670 S. Main St., Slippery Rock. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler Catholic School at 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road. Latrobe, PA 15650.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 16, 2019