Ralph L. Roddy


1939 - 2019
Ralph L. Roddy Obituary
Ralph Lowell Roddy, 79, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born Dec. 6, 1939, and was a son of the late Wilbert and Ona (Penrod) Roddy. Ralph was retired from Latrobe Steel after 35 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed wood working and excelled at gardening. He will be fondly remembered spending holidays with the Kittey family. Ralph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine (Kittey) Roddy, of Ligonier; his daughter, Jill Marcincavage (Mark), of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Roddy and Kinsey-Ann Marcincavage; a brother, Larry Roddy (Judy), of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son and two brothers, Lloyd and Walter Roddy. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Lisa, Stacy, Sherri, Patty and Dennis for giving them the best crew ever.
Arrangements are private for family.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 29, 2019
