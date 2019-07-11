|
|
Ralph P. Cronin Sr., 99, of Level Green, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ethel (Miller) Cronin; loving father of Ralph Cronin Jr., of Penn Township; grandfather of Amy Cronin; preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Cecelia Cronan; a son, Kenneth J. Cronin; and 13 brothers and sisters. Ralph was a World War II Navy veteran and recipient of the American Theater, Victory, American Defense, Asiatic Pacific and Good Conduct Medals. He worked as a stationary engineer for the Columbian/Forbes Health System for more than 30 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a blessing service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, with Father Michael Sikon presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow at St. Barbara Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636 in his memory. www.lindsay-jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 11, 2019