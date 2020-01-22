Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Ralph R. Scarpo


1932 - 2020
Ralph R. Scarpo Obituary
Ralph R. Scarpo, 87, of Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Crabtree, a son of the late Ralph and Jenny Crocetti Scarpo. Ralph was a 1952 graduate of Greensburg High School and attended the University of Richmond on a four-year football scholarship, where he received a degree in business. He was the co-owner along with his brother, John, of the former Scarpo Asphalt Paving Company, and was a member of St. Paul Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Joseph Scarpo; and sister, Ann Torockio. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Louise M. Tollary Scarpo; three children, Ralph A. Scarpo (Connie), Deborah L. Kear (Kevin) and Marsha A. Scarpo-Welch, all of Greensburg; five grandchildren, Jason Scarpo (Lindsey), Kristen Davis (Jason), Kevin R. Kear, Brandon Kear (Maria) and Giana Welch; six great-grandchildren, Cayden, Jalin and Marin Scarpo, Vincent Davis and Cameron and Sloan Kear; two sisters, Mary Rossi and Edith Gendek, both of Greensburg; brother, Arco Scarpo (Elizabeth), of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
At Ralph's request, there will be no public viewing or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Ralph's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 22, 2020
